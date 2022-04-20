BJP Is Only Party Which Can Secure Country: UP BJP President

Behraich: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Swatantra Dev Singh here claimed that country was secured in BJP leadership.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday Mr Singh said that Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP) and Congress have ditched pubic while BJP was concern for public welfare and national security. Mr Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'. He said development of every sector of society was ensured without any discrimination in BJP government regime. He said that Central government paved way for development of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating section 370 from there. He said that foreign policies of Modi government have uplifted reputation of country in the world. UP BJP president said that criminals were leaving the state due to strictness of BJP government. He said that BJP follows zero tolerance policy against corruption and actions would be taken against any person involved n corruption irrespective of his position and status. UNI