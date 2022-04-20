BJP Is Killing Parliamentary Constitutional Values: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party's National President Akhilesh Yadav has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is killing the parliamentary constitutional values in the country.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Saturday, saying,"If there is no fear of coronavirus while holding rallies by the BJP in West Bengal, then why should it be afraid to run the Winter session of the parliament in New Delhi? The BJP government is making excuses citing the Covid-19 pandemic just to avoid the anger of the public representatives supporting the farmers in the Parliament. The BJP is killing parliamentary constitutional values."

Yadav wrote that "The BJP government wants to avoid facing the farmers and the opposition by avoiding the Winter session of Lok Sabha. If the BJP believes in the constitution, democracy and the parliamentary system then it should immediately convene the Lok Sabha and the Assembly sessions to urgently discuss the farmers' Bill."

The SP leader said, "Before making the Union farm laws, the farmers were not even consulted, now the government is pretending to explain its benefits to the people by holding 'Kisan Sammelans'. The truth is that the farmers will be benefited only with the implementation of the M. S. Swaminathan report which would double the income of the farmers. These are not farm laws but control exerted by the BJP government." —IANS