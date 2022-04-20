BJP Is Capable Of Moving Ahead With Country Together: Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Prayagraj: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of Yogi cabinet Ms Rita Bahuguna Joshi averred that the BJP was the only political party capable of moving ahead while taking the whole country together.

Addressing the party workers during a road show on Wednesday, BJP candidate from the Allahabad parliamentary seat said that during the tenure of the BJP government at Centre and in the State, the benefits of various public welfare schemes were provided directly to the beneficiaries.

The UP Cabinet Minister said that the country had witnessed unprecedented development in the past five years.

After reaching the sixth level from the 11th position, the country has become a strong nation. There is an echo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the whole world, she said.

Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Mr Modi has transferred subsidy directly to the account of the farmers, causing distress to those preying on the rights of farmers.

For Congress, DBT meant direct transfer to the middlemen, she said. Ms Joshi said that the development work which happened in the past five years did not occur in the tenure of any previous government, adding that the Yogi government had made Prayagraj divine and grand by initiating development in just two years. The BJP leader said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' has been given the form of new India.

The Centre and the state is working for the entire society without any discrimination. In this scenario, the society will have to play a major role in the interest of the nation again to maintain the rapid pace of development.

Lashing out at other parties, Ms Joshi said that Opposition parties worried over the BJP's public base.

Opposition was opposing the nation while opposing BJP.

Raising a question on the bravery of the Army and supporting the adversaries of the nation is the proof of this, she further said.

The road show passed through various areas including the Leprosy chauraha, Chaka block, Badalganj, Ghoorpur, Gauhniya Jari, Manda Road Urwa, Meja Road, ADA Naini, Arail chauraha and other roads.

Bara MLA Dr Ajay Kumar, Korawan MLA Rajmani Kol, Meja MLA Neelam Karwariya, District Panchayat president Rekha Singh, Ashok Singh, Vibhuti Narayan Singh and thousands of party workers were also present. UNI