BJP Indulging In Political Corruption: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Reacting strongly to the resignation of his party's MLCs, the Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that BJP is indulging in political corruption from Bihar to UP and people are watching everything. 'The BJP has engineered defections in my party. They had also done this in many states most recently in Bihar and Gujarat, where they lured the Congress MLAs. The BJP is offering inducements and using other means to break the Samajwadi party only to avoid the elections. They are scared of the peoples wrath, so have adopted the shorter route to remain in power'', said Akhilesh Yadav. "The BJP indulged in political corruption in Bihar largely to break the Mahagathbandhan of the secular parties". "The people are watching and they will hold the BJP accountable in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had promised to waive off the farmers' loan and provide two crore jobs to the youths, but they have failed to deliver", said the SP president in a statement here. While taking a jibe at Bhukkal Nawab, who resigned from the party, Mr Yadav said, "Main Bukkal Nawab ji se baat karoonga ek baar, agar vo abhi tak kahin qaid na ho gaye hon to. (I will talk to Bukkal Nawab if he isn't imprisoned so far)." He further said,"He had visited his residence recently on the occasion of Eid. I tried to contact him from the party office. His driver picked up the phone and said that Nawab Sahab right now is busy somewhere and he will call back". The BJP, however, denied the charges of the SP president. Health Minister Siddarthnath Singh said, "BJP has no role in the resignation of the MLCs of the Samajwadi party, the SP owes an answer to the people as to why their MLCs are deserting their party. The BJP has a huge majority in the state Assembly and we don't need defectors". State Dairy Development Minister Chowdhary Lakshmi Narayan, who accompanied the BSP MLC Jaiveer Singh to the residence of the chairman of the council said, "the people have realised that Yogi Adityanath is needed for the development of the state and Narendra Modi for the development of the nation. There is no substance in the charges levelled by the SP president Akhilesh Yadav. However, Swami Prasad Maurya said,"Jaiveer Singh is my old friend and his resignation from the BSP has vindicated my charge against Mayawati. She is a trader of the Bahujan Samaj". Swami Prasad Maurya had quit the BSP in June 2016 and later joined the BJP. UNI