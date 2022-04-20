BJP holds protests in Bengal against attack on Nadda's convoy

Kolkata: BJP activists blocked roads in the city and various districts of West Bengal on Thursday in protest against the attack on the convoy of the party''s national president J P Nadda in South 24 Parganas district.

Protests were held at Dorina crossing in downtown Esplanade area, on S C Mallick Road near Jadavpur police station, on VIP Road in Kestopur and Chingrighata in various corners of the city as the saffron party members and supporters shouted slogans against "worsening law and order situation in the state".

Similar protests were held at Howrah, Asok Nagar in North 24 Parganas, Moina in Purba Medinipur and Dankuni in Hooghly district, party sources said.

A party delegation comprising MPs Locket Chatterjee and Saumitra Khan met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan to voice their grievances over increasing attack on party members and leaders by the ruling party goons.

Chatterjee later told reporters, "The attack on Naddaji showed the entire country what is the law and order situation in West Bengal. It is condemnable. Is Diamond Harbour (where Nadda''s convoy was attacked) not a part of the country? Is it the property of Diamond Harbour MP (Abhishek Banerjee) from Trinamool Congress?"

She said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also worried about the situation in the state. "We urged him to take up with the state administration the issue of continuing attacks on our party men and even leaders of Nadda''s stature and seek to know why such incidents are recurring."

Stones were thrown at Nadda''s convoy on Thursday morning when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour from here. Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed. The West Bengal Police, however, claimed that the situation was peaceful.

"Shri J P Nadda, National President, BJP reached safely at the venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Pgs. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy," it tweeted. PTI