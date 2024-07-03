BJP holds protest against Rahul Gandhi for his 'Hindu' remarks in Parliament

Led by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, key BJP leaders including Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya condemned Gandhi's statements, accusing him of appeasement politics and disrespecting the Hindu community.

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a protest in New Delhi against the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on Hinduism.

The remarks were made during a speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred.

The protests were led by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, BJP leader Arvind Singh Lovely and BJP MP from Bengaluru SoutH Tejasvi Surya were also present.

Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj termed Rahul Gandhi's statement as irresponsible and accused him of appeasement and vote-bank politics.

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately made an irresponsible statement. He should apologise for his statement. He made the statement to encourage appeasement politics. and for this political gain. When he sees vote bank politics, he goes on a temple run. But when he gives a speech in Parliament, his anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan (Sanatan Dharma) mentality becomes visible," Swaraj told ANI.

Tejasvi Surva who is also Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President, termed Rahul Gandhi as a habitual offender.

"The way Rahul Gandhi disrespected the entire Hindu community and called them violent. Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender because time and again he disrespects the Hindu community by his statements," Surya told ANI.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22govt-making-continuous-efforts-to-normalise-situation-in-manipur%22:-pm-modi-in-rs

He also attacked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for his remarks on "Saffron terror" after the 26/11 terror attacks.

"After the 26/11 terrorist attacks, Rahul Gandhi while talking with foreign diplomats, said things about 'saffron terror', and blamed the Hindu community for 'Hindu terrorism'. Rahul Gandhi speaks in parliament like a part of the toolkit of those foreign powers who want to malign India and the Hindu community," He alleged.

The BJP MP alleged that the majority of the communal riots happened under the Congress government after Independence.

"When you see the history of the country, it can be seen that Congress is the most violent. Post-independence, 80 per cent of all communal riots happened when the Congress was in power. Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family are the most violent...," He further alleged.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Hindu Community, PM Modi on Tuesday said that today there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus of being violent and this country will not forget it for centuries.

"Today, there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus, a serious conspiracy is unfolding. It has been said that Hindus are violent. This is your culture, this is your character, this is your thinking, this is your hatred. These are the actions against Hindus in this country. This country will not forget it for centuries," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha

After Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech triggered political outrage, several portions of his address targeting the central government were expunged from the records of Parliament on Monday.

However, Gandhi backed his remarks, stating that the entire BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) do not represent the entire Hindu community.

—ANI