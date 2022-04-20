BJP Hits Back At Akhilesh On It's Denial Of Tickets To Sitting MPs

Lucknow: BJP on Wednesday hit back at Samajwadi Party, over the question of denying tickets to some sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

UP BJP General Secretary and In-charge of western UP Vijay Bahadur Pathak in a statement here said, "Who is the SP president Akhilesh Yadav to question what we should do?

'I think SP is short of leaders and waiting to give ticket to those BJP leaders, who would be denied ticket. Already, they have given ticket to our Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta from Banda," Mr Pathak said. The BJP leader further said that after the Mahagathbandhan failed to go before the people, now they were trying to shift their attention to BJP. "We have never asked why Akhilesh Yadav is not contesting the polls or why his father Mulayam Singh Yadav is annoyed with the alliance with BSP. Akhilesh is just crossing the ethics of politics," he said. Earlier in the day, Mr Yadav in a tweet said, "Development is asking... why the ruling party is not giving ticket to most of the sitting MPs. It seems they have admitted that they have failed. The formula of denying ticket is also applicable to the captain too." UNI