BJP hits back at Akhilesh for demanding open debate with PM on development issue

Lucknow, Feb 27 BJP today hit back at Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for demanding an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on development issue.



"There is no need for Akhileshji to hold debate with PM as the same could be done with any common person of the state and the CM would get the real reply of his so claimed "Kaam Bolta Hai" slogan," UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said in a statement here today.

During a press conference yesterday, Mr Yadav had demanded an open debate with the Prime Minister.

"When a CM could not ascertain the scam of more than Rs 1,000 crore on the Saharanpur-Yamunatori highway which was built just on paper during this SP regime, it just gives the real face of the 'kaam bolta hai' of this government ," Mr Pathak said.

"First CM should reply on the corruption which occurred under his nose, then only he should speak about holding a debate with the PM. Every citizen of the state know very well how the SP government has looted the state exchequer by constructing the Agra-Lucknow expressway at double the cost and other anomalies," he said.

Recently, an FIR was registered in Lucknow against a company for siphoning off crores of rupees by constructing the Saharanpur-Yamunatri highway only on papers.

He claimed that the cycle tracks constructed in the state by the SP government is another big scam by this government and the Chief Minister should reply on it.

"Crores of rupees were spent on construction of these cycle tracks, violating all norms and without any use, just to benefit the friends and close relatives of the Yadav family," he further alleged.

Mr Pathak said first, the Chief Minister should reply on the scams and then demand for a debate with Mr Modi.





