BJP Hints Denial Of Ticket To Half Of Sitting MPs In UP

Agra: BJP president Amit Shah continued his poll preparation for the coming 2019 Lok Sabha polls while holding meetings with the leaders and in-charges of three regions of Uttar Pradesh in the city of Taj on Thursday even as during his Wednesday's meeting at Mirzapur in eastern UP has predicted that around 50 per cent of the sitting party MPs would be denied ticket.

Mr Shah reiterated his effort in strengthening the party base before the leaders here with fixing a target to get at least 50 per cent of the vote share in the Lok Sabha polls in the wake of the possibility of a SP-BSP-Congress-RLD alliance.

"We should pull our socks and start working immediately to reach to the voters to make them aware about the achievements and the sops given to them by the Centre and the UP government," he told the leaders and the Vistaraks attending the Agra meeting.

According to sources, the BJP president made it clear before the leaders in Mirzapur that the party would not hesitate to refuse ticket to any such person who is not popular among the voters or could not win the polls.

There is a possibility that around 50 per cent of the present MP could be denied ticket.

The meeting which will be held in two phases at Hotel Utkarsh Vilas on the Fatehabad road started immediately at 1200 hrs after Mr Shah and other leaders reached from Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, general secretary (organisation ) Sunil Bansal, general secretary (in-charge of western region) Vijay Bahadur Pathak and with others are participating in this meeting.

Couple of ministers representing their region, including Energy Minister Srikant Sharma (Braj), Swantradeo Singh (Bundelkhand) along with Union Ministers Mahesh Sharma, Sadhvi Niranjan were also attending this meeting.

Thursday is the last day of the two days review meeting of Mr Shah in UP, when he launched the review meeting at Mirzapur on Wednesday after having a darshan of Vindyavasini Devi. The BJP president also held a meeting with the party's IT cell at Varanasi on Wednesday evening and reviewed the politics in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UNI