BJP has no right to observe Swami Vivekananda anniversary: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no right to observe the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

Trinamool Congress took out a rally from Kolkata's Golpark to Hazra where Banerjee said: "The BJP has no right to take out any rally remembering Swamiji. They have no right to talk about the great icon. When former US president Donald Trump had wrongly spelt Swami Vivekananda's name our Prime Minister Narendra Modi never protested against that."

The Trinamool MP said that his party would never stoop to that level that they will have to do politics over Swamiji's birth anniversary.

"We cannot stoop to that level. May the ideology of Swamiji lead us in the years to come," he added.



He said that Mamata Banerjee will never buckle down under the the Centre's pressure as Bengal does not believe in divisive politics. "The political party who is trying to break the nation with the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and has vandalised academician Vidyasagar's statue in the past, the people of Bengal will never forgive them," Banerjee said.

—IANS