BJP Has Negative Attitude Towards Sainik Schools: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav here on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has negative attitude towards Army Schools.

Mr Yadav here said Army schools were facing apathy of the state government. He said youngsters get prepared for Army, Navy and Air Force and contribute to national security. Most of the youngsters who join Army are from agricultural background and BJP has no interest in villages, farmers and agriculture.

SP president said CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to increase seats from 400 to 800 in Army schools established by Dr Sampurnand but there are Army schools in Amethi, Mainpuri and Jhansi also, where too seats should be increased. Former UP CM said Army schools in Jhansi, Amethi and Mainpuri were established during SP regime and BJP government was ignoring issues of these schools. He demanded that BJP government should increase seats in all Army schools simultaneously.

He said that BJP government has taken oath to execute their duties without any discrimination but their behaviour is against their commitment. He alleged that BJP government was working with political vendetta which is against healthy democracy. UNI