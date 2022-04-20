BJP has fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dreams: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Commemorating Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 119th birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday planted a sapling in Gorakhpur. He also offered floral tribute to Mookerjee on the occasion.

Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was dismantled in 1977. The BJP, which was founded in 1980, follows his footsteps. The party is celebrating his birth anniversary across the country.

Paying his tribute to Mookerjee, the Yogi Adityanath said while speaking to ANI, "The BJP-led government led by PM Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dreams of Mookerjee, who was a freedom fighter and a nationalist. He had protested the Congress decision to introduce Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to a rise in terrorism."

"He wanted an end of the permit system in Kashmir, for which he sacrificed his life. His dream came true after Article 370 was abrogated last year from its earlier form. Every person is proud of the government's decision," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted, "I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development. He made courageous efforts to further India's unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation."

Mukherjee was born on July 6, 1901, and passed away on June 23, 1953, at the age of 51. (ANI)