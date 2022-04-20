BJP Govt In UP May Be Delayed: No Date For Legislature Party Meet Yet

Lucknow: After giving the Opposition both the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP a 'dhobi pachar' in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going slow on forming the next government in the largest state of the country, to end their 15-year-long exile. Though there was a report that the new Chief Minister was expected to be selected or announced during the legislature party meeting on March 16, but now there is a report that the meeting could be delayed. However, BJP has appointed Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav as the central observer for the UP legislature party meeting, but no date has been fixed for the meeting yet. Mr Yadav told UNI from New Delhi on phone that no date has been fixed for the meeting yet and the party was busy in other issues, at present. He further said that the issue of Chief Minister is yet to be decided, while the legislature party meeting would also be convened, once the high command gives its nod. The tenure of UP Assembly would expire in the last week of May hence, there is no such hurry to make the government due to Constitutional crisis. A senior party official here said that as the issue of Goa and Manipur has taken centrestage for the party hence, the government formation in UP has been delayed. The party leaders have already selected place for the legislature meeting as accommodation of over 325 members would not be possible in the state party headquarters. "Tilak Hall inside the Secretariat or the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan would be the ultimate choice for the party," the leader said. Indira Gandhi Prathisthan was the place, from where the party released the poll manifesto and it was termed as the lucky place of the party. But some other leaders also opined that BJP was taking all time because they have to prepare to fulfill their promise of waive loan of the farmers on the first cabinet meeting, which is a big task. Meanwhile, rumours are gaining ground on who will be the Chief Minister of BJP. At least names of 10 senior and newly-elected MLAs are in circulation, but some senior leaders hinted that there would be a 'big' surprise for the people like they got it in the election results. Names of BJP Legislature Party Leader Suresh Khanna, former deputy leader Satish Mahana, national Spokespersons Srikant Sharma and Sidharthnath Singh, besides heavyweights like Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Kalraj Mishra, Manoj Sinha, along with UP President Keshav Prasad Maurya are in circulation. UNI