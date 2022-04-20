BJP Govt Has Ended Appeasement, Vote Bank Politics In Country: Naqvi

Lucknow: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre has ended the appeasement and vote bank politics in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government is working with commitment to 'inclusive growth' which has ensured that all sections of the society, including minorities, are becoming an equal partner of development process," he said.

Mr Naqvi said the Modi Government has ended 'Appeasement and Vote Bank Politics', which had been continued for last several years, and our Government has been working with commitment to "Empowerment without Appeasement" and "Development with Dignity" of all sections of the society.

The Union Minister, was speaking at 'Vikas Samanvay Baithak' (development coordination conference) of

nine states and UTs, organised here and was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The meeting was attended by Minority Affairs and Social Welfare Ministers of nine states and UTs, concerned Secretaries and other senior officials.

Mr Naqvi said the Centre has been working with the commitment to "Empowerment without Appeasement" and "Development with Dignity" for "Inclusive Growth" through coordination-communication with the states. sThe conference was organised with an aim to take stock of various educational, skill development, scholarships schemes meant for Minorities, to get state governments' suggestions so that these welfare schemes can be implemented more effectively at the ground level and benefit of these schemes reach to all the needy of the society.

The Union Ministers said most of the states have been working well regarding implementation of schemes meant for minorities. Other states should also follow the same.

He said the Ministry of Minority Affairs is working with commitment to welfare of Minorities through "3E - Education, Employment, Empowerment". "The Modi Government has kicked out middlemen and has ensured that benefits of welfare schemes reach directly to the needy through a transparent system.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has completely become online. More than 280 Inspecting Authorities of Minority Affairs Ministry are working as "watchdog" of various development and welfare schemes being run by the Ministry and they have ensured 100 per cent honest and transparent implementation of these schemes at ground level," he added.

Mr Naqvi said proper implementation of various schemes of the Ministry from skill development to educational empowerment to scholarships like "Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Scheme", "Seekho aur Kamao", "Nai Manzil", "Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls scholarship", "Nai Udaan", "Padho Pardesh", "Free Coaching", "Ustaad", "PM's new 15 point programme" etc has been ensured with the cooperation of these Inspecting Authorities.

While mentioning about achievements of Minority Affairs Ministry, the Minister said 27 Gurukul-type residential schools have been constructed across the country. During the last about 3 years, under the Multi Sectoral Development Programme, in the minority-dominated areas, 10,649 drinking water facilities, 32,000 additional class rooms, 1,817 school buildings, 15 degree colleges, 169 ITIs, 48 polytechnics, 248 multi-purpose community hall "Sadbhav Mandap", 1064 hostels, 27 Gurukul type residential schools have been constructed for educational empowerment.

During the last about three years, about 2 crore 42 lakh Minority students have been provided various scholarships. This year, more than 1.5 crore students have applied for pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means and other various scholarships given by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. UNI