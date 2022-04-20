BJP Govt Apathetic About Highway Accidents: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Expressing his concerns on frequent accidents on national highways, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) was apathetic and ignoring the serious issue.

Mr Yadav said ignorance of BJP government about condition of roads and highways was a serious matter as it was causing loss of lives on daily basis. He alleged that BJP government had failed to maintain the roads and traffic arrangements were doomed. SP president said no investor was taking interest in UP due to anarchy created by Yogi Adityanath government. He said nothing substantial was achieved through investor conference during BJP regime recently. He said BJP should release 'White paper' in this regard to prove its claims. Speaking about 'Purvanchal expressway' Mr Yadav said cost has been doubled due to amendments made by the BJP government. He said additional amenities like service-lane, public facilities centre and shopping points were not being constructed on the highway. UNI