    BJP govt's policies meant to benefit rich people, not poor: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Nidhi Khurana
    September10/ 2023
    Jaipur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flayed the BJP-led government at the Centre on Sunday, saying its policies are meant to benefit the rich and not the poor.

    Ahead of the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Priyanka Gandhi made the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses his overseas trips to favour his "industrialist friends" while speaking at a Congress rally in Niwai, Tonk district.

    "Modi returns from overseas claiming that respect for India has increased. She remarked, "Later on, we find out that he made deals for his industrialist friends."—Inputs from Agencies

