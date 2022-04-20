BJP Government Working For Development Of Poor, Farmers, Youth: Keshav

Kaushambi: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya here said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at Center and state were working hard for development of poor, farmers and youth.

Addressing the gathering here on Sunday after inauguration of several development projects Mr Maurya said Yogi Adityanath government was working to make UP on top in development. He said that road construction was underway across the state in large scale.

Mr Maurya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most popular and strong political leader in whole world. Several public welfare schemes were initiated by Modi government and benefits of government scheme was extended to all eligible candidates without any discrimination.

Highlighting the achievements of BJP government Mr Maurya said LPG connections, toilets, electric supply and houses were given to poor families without any discrimination and farmers were getting Rs 6000 per anum under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojna. Mr Maurya said BJP government was taking several initiatives for development of farmers. Loans of 86 lakh farmers were waived off after formation of Yogi Adityanath government in state. Every poor family in rural areas will have his own house till 2020, he claimed.

Speaking about abrogation of section 370 from Jammu & Kashmir Mr Maurya said BJP government took brave step for national integration and development of valley. He said public has full faith on BJP government and will extend full support in assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

UP Minister said that state government was focusing on development of Eastern UP and will establish a huge food processing unit in Kaushambi. It will not only generate employment opportunities on large scale but also provide better market for farmers. UNI