BJP Government Humiliating Elderly Farmers: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP government is demeaning the elderly farmers.

Yadav expressed his ire at the BJP government tweeting, "The BJP government at the Centre is humiliating the elderly farmers repeatedly by calling them to different places without reaching a concrete solution. The people of the country are angry and keenly watching every move of the Central government. The BJP must stop being the middleman to fulfil the interests of some rich industrialists."

The deadlock over the newly-enacted three agricultural laws has intensified further due to which the sixth round of talks on Wednesday between the farmer leaders from various unions and the Central government has been postponed.

After the 'Bharat Bandh' and before the sixth round of talks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with 13 farmer leaders on Tuesday evening to break the deadlock.

During the meeting with Shah, the farmers' organisations remained adamant on repealing the new agricultural laws but the Union government said it is not possible to repeal the laws but they could be amended. The government will submit these proposals for amendments and after discussing them in detail the farmers' associations would decide on the future course of action. —IANS