BJP Government Deceived Sugarcane Farmers And Neglected Their Plights: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ditched sugarcane farmers, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav here on Saturday said that due to negligence of BJP government in state sugarcane farmers were facing huge problems.

In a statement released here Mr Yadav said that sugar mills were started operating very late which led to great loss to sugarcane farmers. He said that most of the crop was destroyed in field and many sugar mills were not operating till date.

Mr Yadav alleged that BJP government was ignoring the plights of farmers and they were forced to commit suicide due to deteriorating condition. He said that production cost was raised but the support price was still as past. There was 28 percent rise in diesel price, 30 percent rise in power tariffs, 30 percent rise in pesticide prices and about 10 percent rise in workforce remuneration which caused about 15 to 20 percent overall rise in production cost while there was increment in minimum support price of sugar cane.

SP president said that BJP government has paid Rs 2619 crore to 44 sugar mills as soft loan to deceive the farmers. He claimed that over 50 lakh sugarcane farmers faced loss of crores due to wrong policies of UP government. UNI