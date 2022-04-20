BJP Gives Cold Shoulder To SBSP

Lucknow: Cold shoulder given by the BJP and sudden inclination of Nishad Party in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) fold, has put the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in a fix in Uttar Pradesh over its pact with the Yogi Adityanath government.

SBSP chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is a cabinet minister in the BJP government in UP, has found himself in a political isolation, after BJP did not give any response to its threat to leave the alliance and contest all the Lok Sabha seat.

Rajbhar, who had summoned an emergency meeting of the party leaders, here in the state capital on Monday to discuss over the prevailing political situation, has suddenly postponed it till April 6.

"The meeting which was called today has been postponed till April 6 due to some technical reason as Election Commission permission was not sought for today's meeting," said party's general secretary Arun Rajbhar here. But the situation has turned opposite for the SBSP after BJP refused to give demanded Lok Sabha seat to the party. But now as Nishad Party had come closer to the BJP, the SBSP was witnessing more ignorance by the ruling party.

SBSP, had been threatening the BJP time to time from the day it joined the government in UP, demand more powers. But BJP never succumbed to any pressure tactic and even did not take any cognizance of UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's continued outburst against the government.

The core committee of the SBSP has authorised its president Om Prakash Rajbhar to take any decision on the issue of contesting Lok Sabha polls.

SBSP has been demanding 5 Lok Sabha seats in eastern UP which are Lalganj, Machlishahr, Ghosi, Ambedkarnagar and Jaunpur.

Rajbhar had been demanding separate quota for the most backwards in the reservation besides other sops for the OBCs. UNI