BJP gets Rampur, RLD wins Khatauli, and SP wins Mainpuri

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Samajwadi Party (SP) secured the Khatauli Assembly seat from the BJP on Thursday, retaining the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the process. The Rampur Assembly seat was won by the BJP.

Dimple Yadav of the SP defeated Raghuraj Shakya of the BJP to win the Mainpuri seat with a margin of 2.9 lakh votes.

For Akhilesh Yadav, the Mainpuri victory is doubly significant because it not only means keeping the family seat but also signals reconciliation with his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav.

In Khatauli, the SP-RLD alliance's Madan Bhaiya defeated the BJP's Rajkumari Saini by a margin of 22,054 votes to win the seat.

The Rampur seat was taken over by the BJP from the SP, and Akash Saxena of the BJP defeated Asim Raza of the SP by a margin of 31,158.

