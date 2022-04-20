BJP Gen Secy Arun Singh Will Contest UP RS Bypolls

Lucknow: The BJP on Wednesday nominated party national general secretary Arun Singh as the party candidate for the by-election to one vacant seat of the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh on December 12.

BJP officials here said on Wednesday that Arun Singh will be the party candidate for the seat.

The seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Tanzim Fatima, wife of Rampur Lok Sabha member Mohammad Azam Khan, had resigned from the Upper house after she got elected from the Rampur Assembly seat in the just concluded bypolls.

The last date for filing of nominations is December 2. The scrutiny of papers would be done on December 3 and last date for withdrawal is December 5. If necessary, the election would be held on December 12 and the results declared the same day. However, as the BJP has an absolute majority in the state Assembly, hence there is no chance of an election and the winner would be announced after the expiry of the last date of withdrawal on December 5. The term of the seat is just around a year and will expire on November 25, 2020. UNI