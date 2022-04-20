BJP gears up for Panchayat polls in Bihar

Patna: BJP's Bihar unit is gearing up for Panchayat elections despite the poll date not being announced as yet by the Election Commission.

A virtual meeting of BJP election cell headed by convener Radhika Rama was held in Patna where party workers at the ground level were directed to establish contact with voters.

"The BJP Bihar election cell indicates that Panchayat polls will be announced soon," said Sidhartha Shambhu, vice president of BJP's Bihar unit.

"We have appealed to the Booth Level Agents (BLA) to reach at every doorstep at village level and convey the party's achievements. Besides, they have also been directed to educate villagers to take coronavirus vaccines in a bid to defeat the pandemic. We are aiming to make every booth corona-free in the state," Shambhu said.

"The Modi government in the country is successful on every front including fighting Covid. Our workers were also involved in great work during the pandemic and provided essential daily needs including food and medicines during the pandemic. We are here to help people," Shambhu said.

--IANS