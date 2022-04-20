BJP Gains New Grounds In 2020 But Farmers Protest Poses Challenge

Sambhal: Three people died on Thursday when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Nakhasa area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said. The accident took place near Bharthal village in the morning, killing Shaukin (40), Nanhe (21)and Bahadur (22) on the spot, said Nakhasa station house officer (SHO) Dharmpal Singh. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to trace the vehicle that hit the motorcycle, the SHO said. —PTI