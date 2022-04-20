BJP Fully Supports VHP's Dharam Sabha: Maurya

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has announced that BJP fully supports the Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) Dharam Sabha in Delhi over the Ram temple issue.

" No one can stop Dharam Sabha and everyone wants early construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya," he said while asserted that it would be better for everyone if the judiciary give its verdict on the Ayodhya matter. He also blamed that Congress for delaying the Ayodhya issue in the court.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday after his meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the deputy CM said PM Narendra Modi would be visiting the sangam city on December 16 and a public rally would be held across Ganga.

He said people from Kaushambhi, Bhadoi, Pratapgarh and other nearby districts would be attending the PM's public meeting.

The UP deputy CM also claimed that lotus will bloom in all the states where assembly elections have been held and results would be declared on December 11.

Referring to the cases against Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, the BJP leader claimed that it is a legal process and the party has nothing to say on it. UNI