BJP Forces Voting In RS Elections In UP: 11 BJP Nominees File Papers For 10 Seats

Lucknow: The Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh have turned interesting with 11 BJP candidates filing the nominations on the last day on Monday for the elections to 10 seats.

Now a total of 13 candidates have filed their nominations for 10 seats of the Upper House, with BJP alone fielding 11 candidates. SP and BSP too have filed one candidate each.

The biennial polling for 10 seats of the Rajya Sabha is slated to be held on March 23 but the picture will become more clear after Tuesday's scrutiny and after the last date of withdrawals on March 15.

The elections will now give rise to horse trading and defection as the elections would be on open ballots and members who violate the party whip could be disqualified.

Giving a surprise to the Opposition, who had united for the tenth seat for the BSP candidate, the BJP first had fielded a businessman Anil Agarwal from Ghaziabad as the ninth candidate. But later two general secretaries of the BJP state unit Vidya Sagar Sonkar of Jaunpur and former MLA from Kanpur Sahil Bisnoi too filed their nominations at the fag end.

The BJP had officially announced eight candidates, who filed their nominations on the last day on Monday, including Mr Jaitley. However, BJP sources said two candidates would withdraw their nominations but they will stick on the ninth candidate.

UP BJP president Mahendra Pandey too confirmed that Mr Agarwal is officially ninth candidate of the party and clarified that he is not an Independent.

On the last day, eleven candidates of the BJP, including Mr Jaitley, former SP leader Ashok Vajpayee, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam,Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Dr Anil Jain, GVL Narsimha Rao, Harnath Singh Yadav and Anil Agarwal filed their nominations. Besides BSP candidate B R Ambedkar, who has already filed his nomination, submit second set of nominations, supported by SP and Congress MLAs on Monday. Bollywood actor Jaya Bachhan has already filed her nomination as SP candidate on Friday last.

As per the calculation, BJP can win eight seats comfortably with 324 votes of the total 10 at stake, while SP can win one and a joint opposition can win the tenth seat. But now the fate of the BSP candidate hangs in balance after BJP fielded one more candidate.

A candidate will require 37 votes for winning in the first round of counting in the polls. BJP and its alliance partners will have a spare 28 votes after win of eight candidates and they just need another nine votes while the BSP should have support from the spare votes of SP, who have 10 votes and 7 of the Congress, besides BSP too have 19 votes. The role of the four Independents, besides the second preferential votes would be key for the win of the10th candidate in the poll. In the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls too, BJP supported an Independent Priti Mahapatra but she lost. UNI