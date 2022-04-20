BJP Flays Mayawati For Supporting Mamta

Lucknow: BJP on Friday slammed BSP supremo Mayawati for rallying behind West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she has violated all democratic norms in the elections, and equating situation of Uttar Pradesh with West Bengal.

"BSP president Ms Mayawati was criticising the Election Commission for taking action in West Bengal but was silient on the undemocratic norms unleashed by the TMC goons to deny the voters their right. She should answer whether she supports snatching the voters right to cast their votes in WB ," questioned UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak here on Friday.

He said that Mayawati should be happy that in UP all democratic rights of the political parties are protected as there is no ban on holding election rallies or making of helipad.

"But do they approve that denying the opposition permission to hold rallies in WB is justified," he further questioned. Refuting the charges leveled by Mayawati that in Varanasi the voters are being threatened, Pathak said that the opposition are frustrated as they know very well out the outcome of the results. "The opposition have nothing to say after witnessing a free and fair arrangements of polls in UP hence they are now trying to make wild allegations to to satisfy their ego," he said. UNI