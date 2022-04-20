BJP Flays Akhilesh For Seeking Army Deployment At Ayodhya, Calls Him Anti-Ram

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for demanding the army be deployed in Ayodhya ahead of the 'Dharma Sabha' organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), labelling him "anti-Ram". State BJP Spokesman Chandramohan said that the demand showed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief was not only against Hindus but also of "perverted mentality".

He added that Akhilesh was, in fact, carrying forward the legacy of his father and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had ordered bullets fired on 'Kar Sevaks' in Ayodhya.

Chandramohan said that Hindu devotees were gathering at Ayodhya for a peaceful programme on Sunday. Before demanding the army be deployed in Ayodhya, the SP President should remember that on several occasions, like the Muzaffarnagar riots that happened under his watch, the army had to be called in to restore peace in a sign that his government had failed, he said.

"You and your party have suffered setbacks in successive elections and the people will not tolerate the humiliation of Ram Bhakts," the BJP spokesman said. --IANS