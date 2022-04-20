BJP Finalises Candidates For UP Urban Local Bodies Polls

Meerut: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has finalised its list of candidates for the crucial urban local bodies polls slated to be held in three phases next month. With nominations to start tomorrow in 24 districts, where the polling will be held in the first phase on November 22, the BJP will be the first major political party to announce the candidates in next two days time in most of the seats of the three-tier polls. Meerut, where the polling is scheduled to be held in the first phase, and the nominations will start from tomorrow( Sunday), BJP has geared up its machinery for launching the campaign with announcement of the candidates in a day or two. UP BJP general secretary and poll in-charge for Meerut Vijay Bahadur Pathak told reporters here that the party will contest the urban local bodies elections on the issue of good governance and the achievement of the state and central governments. "The party has already prepared a list of candidates of all the seats of the urban local bodies and now the final candidate lists would be announced after the meeting of the concerned screening committee for all the three phases very soon," he said. Mr Pathak, however, clarified that as the nominations for the first phase will commence from tomorrow and November 6 is the last date for filing of nominations hence, the candidates list for the first phase polls would be released within a day or two. He further said that the campaigning strategy has also been finalised by the party leadership and senior leaders would launch their electioneering once, the candidates list are finalised. But the real picture of the elections and campaigning would only emerge after the nomination process ends for the first phase on November 9. UNI