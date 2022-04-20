BJP Fields Rita Bahuguna Joshi From Allahabad

Prayagraj: The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Uttar Pradeh Tourism Minister Rita Bahughuna Joshi from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat.

In 2016, Dr Joshi joined BJP and won Lucknow Cant Assembly seat, defeating Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Dr Joshi, a native of Allahabad, will try to enrich her legacy as her father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna had bagged Allahabad parliamentary seat in 1971 on Congress ticket.

She completed doctorate in History and became professor of Medieval and Modern History department in Allahabad University.

She was selected president of All India Women Congress in 2003 and elected as legislator from Lucknow cantonment seat in 2014. After joining BJP on October 21, 2016, she again bagged same assembly seat and became Cabinet minister in state government. Congress has not announced candidate from this seat yet. In 2014, BJP candidate Keshav Prasad Maurya won from Phulpur seat, the first victory for the saffron party from the constituency after Independence.

After Mr Maurya left seat to hold post of deputy chief minister, SP's Nagendra Singh Patel bagged this seat after defeating BJP candidate Kaushlendra Singh Patel in by-election. BJP is yet to announce candidate from Phulpur seat. UNI