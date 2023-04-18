BJP Fields Party Workers As Candidates On 10 Seats For 1st Phase Of Civic Polls In UP

Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the municipal elections next month, nominations were filed on Monday for the post of mayor and councillor on 10 seats for the first phase of the polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which declared its candidates at the last minute, has given tickets to the party workers, said a press release.

The party workers are upbeat with the rewarding of fellow colleagues through the declaration of their candidature on 10 seats spread over nine divisions whereas the party is confident of its victory in the civic elections owing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's work and the dedication and strength of its workers, as per the press release.

The first phase of polling will be held on May 4 for municipal corporation seats including among others PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home constituency Gorakhpur. The BJP candidates are in sharp contrast to the opposition parties that have fielded family-backed candidates.

The BJP is relying on CM Yogi Adityanath's development-oriented policy to win the civic elections. In the last six years of his government, 2.61 lakh toilets have been built benefitting 10 crore people while the entire state has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF). In urban areas, 8,99,634 individuals and 69,381 public toilets were constructed while UP received 20 awards in 2020 and 37 in 2021 in the cleanliness survey.

Under the Amrit 2.0 Mission, with the efforts of the Yogi government, the Government of India has approved works worth Rs 32,000 crores. The construction of 1000 Amrit Sarovars has already been completed. The UP government also constituted 113 new civic bodies to accelerate urban development.

Besides, under the PM Awas Yojana, more than 17.05 lakh houses were constructed in the urban areas in six years of the Yogi government whereas Rs 27,727 crore was transferred online in a transparent and fair manner to the accounts of urban beneficiaries.

Furthermore, the government provided loans to about 10 lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana. UP is far ahead of other states in the implementation and loan distribution under this scheme. CM Yogi has not just ensured the provision of benefits of the welfare schemes to the lowest strata of society, but has also carried out development without any kind of discrimination.

—ANI