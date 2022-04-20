BJP Falling Back In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi (The Hawk): Defying all political forecasts, calculations, prognosis, BJP is rapidly falling behind in terms of getting votes in Tamil Nadu, seeing the DMK-led alliance steadily overtaking them coupled with the ruling partner of BJP, AIDMK, no where in sight.

Tamilians of all hues want to be ruled by Murasoli Stalin of the DMK because of his dynamism, astute administrative ability (he has shown that in plethora when he was Chennai Mayor), non-discriminatory, non-partisan,

neutral, quick decision-taking ability howsoever tough it be, non-compromising, relentlessly progressive, only all round development-oriented.

These are his strong points --- needed in today's upwardly development agenda especially after the nearly year long lock down halting all level progresses, all developments --- that are prompting the Tamil Nadu masses vote for him en masse. For the first time, Stalin has succeeded in neutralising the specific strict partisan cadre system (in that every party in the state had fixed number of votes leading to only a few stray votes decide the winner and that is why, the poll winners' win margins were always low) insofar, it will not be surprising if all throughout the state, cutting across all qualms of decades old practices, masses vote for Stalin en masse. This despite the fact, till recently, many despised him because he was likened to original Stalin who was autocrat, strictly dictatorial hating democracy. As for Stalin, recently, masses of all hues realised he is the only real Tamil Anna ---- for Tamil Nadu, of Tamil Nadu, by Tamil Nadu --- who is all round befitting for Tamil Nadu Administration that is now desperately aspiring to be 'national' in open league with the Centre and no more

be dismissed as mere South and its Dravida, thus separsted from

North, associated with Aryans ruling India dominantly since decades. Now, Stalin aspires to romp Delhi via his CMship, being whole heartedly supported by enthusiastic Tamilians who now are fully adept in Hindi or are in process of being so, so that they in the Capital, NCR are considered as much important, relevant as Aryans. They are fully convinced that Stalin with his dynamism, dexterity will make that easily possible successfully. And who can say that he may well be in race for PMO leaving behind Aryans, opine Tamil observers. To enable that, his Tamil Nadu CMship is must so that he exceedingly excels in that role abundantly and Evinces to the countrymen that yes, he is fully capable for handling far bigger responsibility that of national stature and that is, PMship.