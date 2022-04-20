BJP Failed In Disaster Management: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilkesh Yadav here alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has failed in disaster management and public was devastated from consistent rains and even the government help was beyond their reach.

In a statement released here on Sunday ,Mr Yadav said public got nothing except disappointment and frustration. Life was devastated in state due to consistent rains for the past few days. Fields, villages, houses all were submerged and more than hundred people lost lives but government failed to help them, he underlined. Mr Yadav said this was not the first instance of consistent rains in the state and therefore the government-administration should have made all preparations for management. "But the dispensation was busy in creating a divide in the society, spreading hatred and trying to get votes by any means," Mr Akhilesh alleged. He said one of the ministers was also stuck in Lakhimpur Khiri when roads were blocked as some trees were uprooted. NTPC Power plant was also closed due to water logging which created supply problem. UNI