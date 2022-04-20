BJP Faces Challenge Of Matching Own Performance In U'khand Urban Local Bodies Polls, Say Experts

Dehradun: Seeking people's mandate for the first time after coming to power in Uttarakhand with a massive win in the assembly elections, the BJP faces a tough challenge of matching its own performance at the urban local bodies polls on November 18.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state in March last year to storm to power.

Political observers feel that the urban local bodes election is going to be a high-stakes battle for the ruling party as it has to match its own impressive performance of the assembly elections last year.

The forthcoming polls will examine whether or not the BJP in the past one-and-a-half years of rule has been able to deliver even partially on the expectations of people which are naturally high in the wake of a huge victory in the assembly polls, a political analyst based in the city said.

"It will show how much credibility the state government's much-vaunted policy of zero tolerance to corruption and emphasis on development enjoy in the eyes of people," he said.

That it is going to be a prestige battle for the BJP is also reflected by the fact that the party has entrusted senior leaders and cabinet ministers with the poll management of municipal corporations.

While Cabinet minister Yashpal Arya and state BJP vice President Raju Bhandari have been entrusted with the poll management of Haldwani municipal corporation, Cabinet minister Prakash Pant and senior party leader Ashish Gupta have been assigned with Rudrapur.

Minister of State Dhan Singh Rawat and Pradesh BJP general secretary Naresh Bansal have been entrusted with Dehradun municipal corporation, Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal and state BJP vice President Vinay Ruhela have been assigned Rishikesh.

Apart from the BJP's central leaders, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues, four former chief ministers, MPs and senior leaders will campaign for the party candidates, state BJP media head Devendra Bhasin said.

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt said, "People are happy with our government's work both in the state and at the centre, and they are going to repose their faith in us once again."

Voting for 84 urban local bodies in in Uttarakhand, including seven municipal corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 Nagar panchayats, will be held in a single phase on November 18. PTI