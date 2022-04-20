BJP eyes all 403 seats in 2022 UP polls

Lucknow: While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is drawing up a strategy to retain all the 312 seats that it had won in 2017, it is also focusing on the 84 seats it had lost in the previous elections.

The party is keen to improve its tally of 2017 in the next year's assembly elections.

In 2017, BJP won 325 seats with its alliance partners and 312 individually.

"Th party is eyeing all 403 seats this time. If we can win 312, we can win all 403 also," said a senior party functionary.

The BJP is now busy drawing up a strategy for the 84 remaining seats after analyzing the reasons for its defeat on these seats.

Each of these 84 seats may have a different and more than one reason for the party's poor or underperformance in the previous election. We are working on removing the irritants and clearing the path of victory," the functionary said.

The party has already deputed leaders for these seats, at least six months ago. Senior leaders have been entrusted the responsibility of these 'weaker' zones and the focus will be on strengthening the party's organization in these seats.

The party plans to increase the dialogue with the people on these seats and remove their misconceptions, if any, about the BJP.

It will test waters on these seats with the upcoming panchayat elections and then identify the 'weak' areas.

Interestingly, these 84 seats include the nine seats won by its ally, Apna Dal, in 2017.

Though Apna Dal is still a BJP ally, the party is working on seats won by it in 2017, fuelling speculations about the future of the BJP-Apna Dal alliance.

