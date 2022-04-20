BJP Eyeing Gains In U'khand After Repealing Char Dham Devasthanam Board Act

The BJP believes that the decision of the Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to repeal the controversial Char Dham Devasthanam Board Act will help the party in 15 Assembly constituencies in next years Assembly elections in the Himalayan state.The priests of Char Dhams and other stakeholders had resorted to protests against the board and announced to field candidates in 15 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls, and campaign against the ruling BJP. The BJP was facing opposition from the priests and other stakeholders since it tabled the Char Dham Shrine Management Bill, 2019, in the state Assembly. The priests of Char Dhams and other stakeholders, who were demanding its withdrawal, also found support from the opposition Congress.A senior party leader pointed out that the anger of the priests and other stakeholders was increasing as the state moved towards Assembly elections, and they have influence in 13 to 15 seats where Brahmins have a strong presence. "Now, repealing the Char Dham Devasthanam Board Act will help us gain the support of these major stakeholders in these Assembly constituencies. We hope that they will not field their candidates and will help us (BJP) in the Assembly polls," he said.Another saffron party leader claimed that the opposition, especially the Congress, was trying to encash the issue."Internally, we were not comfortable with the situation. About 85 per cent of the people who were unhappy with the decision are BJP voters. Now the things have changed and their reason for unhappiness has ended. We hope to win back their support now," he said.Welcoming the Dhami government's decision, Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson Naveen Thakur told IANS that respecting the public sentiments, the government decided to repeal the law."The Dhami government, after taking note of the public sentiments, decided to repeal the law as people believed that it was hurting their rights. Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre could not explain to some farmers despite its efforts while announcing the repeal of the three farm laws, we were also not able to make people understand the benefits of the Char Dham Devasthanam Board," Thakur said.Announcing the Uttarakhand government's decision, Chief Minister Dhami tweeted, "Considering the interest of the people, priests and other stakeholders associated with Char Dham and on the basis of the report of the high level committee constituted under the chairmanship of Manohar Kant Dhyani, the government has decided to repeal the Devasthanam Board Act." —IANS