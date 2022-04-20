BJP Doing Politics Of Appeasement To Win Polls: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing the politics of appeasement only to win elections.

Flagging off a cycle rally of the party's legislators from state party headquarters to the Vidhan Bhawan to oppose National Register of Citizens (NRC)/National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mr Yadav said the BJP wants to give citizenship on the basis of religion, which is against the Constitution. He added that people in the North East and Assam are also unhappy with the amended Act. Mr Yadav claimed that the BJP is spreading fear among the people of the country in the name of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The SP chief also attacked the government for its decision to start the work on NPR, saying all the details are already provided in Aadhaar card then what is the need to conduct the NPR exercise across India.

Mr Yadav said that his party is strongly against the CAA, NRC and NPR and will keep protesting against these steps of the Centre.

The SP chief also targeted the government for failing to take effective measures to boost the country's economy and said that the banking sector has totally collapsed and demonetisation has destroyed the economy of the country.

He claimed that since the government has failed to create employment opportunities and revive the failing economy, it has come up with CAA, NRC and NPR to divert the attention of people from real issues.

During the rally, the legislators of the SP, with placards on their neck, paddled about one km to reach Vidhan Bhawan to attend the special session on Tuesday morning to approve the 126th Constitution amendment passed by the Parliament to extend the SC/ST reservation in the legislature for another 10 years.

The SP legislators raised slogans against the NRP, NRC and CAA. The legislators were stopped from entering the Vidhan Bhawan for some time due to security reasons and allowed after thorough identification. UNI