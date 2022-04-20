BJP Doesn't Need To Build 'Sonar Bangla': Mamata

Bolpur (The Hawk): Flaunting portrait of Rabindranath Tagore, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee drew a mammoth crowd during her first road show this election season in Bolpur.

Amidst roar of 'Joy Bangla' (Hail Bengal), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP's dream of building 'Sonar Bangla' will fail miserably as Bengal has already been wrapped in gold by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

"The killer of Mahatma Gandhi is the leader of BJP. Those outsiders (BJP) don't know Vivekananda and Tagore but are utilising their names for vote bank politics. They don't even know where Tagore was born but are trying to get votes in his name. They are using Visva Bharati by appointing their party worker as Vice-Chancellor to malign the sovereignty of Shantiniketan and Tagore," claimed Banerjee amidst singing of songs of Tagore.

Taking further jibe at the saffron camp, the TMC supremo alleged that they are trying to purchase people in return of money and also that by horse trading of few TMC MLAs, BJP cannot form the government in West Bengal.

Claiming that the BJP doesn't even know the 'basics of Hinduism', the TMC supremo cried foul at the saffron camp by alleging that the BJP is playing 'hatred politics' not just in Bengal but across the country.

"BJP along with hatred and violent politics is trying to malign Nobel laureates like Amartya Sen and Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee. Instead of addressing the problems of the protesting farmers they are trying to create untoward incidents in Bengal," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Incidentally, Basudeb das Baul (folksinger), who played the host and served lunch to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his rally on December 20 was seen singing folk song in the same dais.

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mandal, the roadshow was more of a show of Bengali culture as from folk artists to Dhakis, from Kirtaniyas to tribals dancers had participated in TMC road show.

"More than three lakh people from across Birbhum participated in the rally. The outsiders don't know the actual culture of Bengal but TMC does and the TMC pledges over maintaining the rich culture of the state," mentioned Mandal.

However BJP leader Anupam Hazra claimed that Mandal forcibly brought people to show the 'fake' might of TMC.

According to political observers this appears to be a befitting reply to Shah's rally at the same venue.

"TMC supremo could once again turn on her charm signaling a positive side for the TMC. The acid test of the TMC for both testing their popularity in Birbhum and to give a boost to party workers seemed successful in CM's road show," mentioned the analysts.

It can be recalled that in the 2016 assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress retained its majority in the legislative assembly by winning 211 seats, while in 2011 it won184. BJP's vote share in 2016 was 10.2per cent and in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections it went up to 40.3 per cent mainly because of Hindus (including Matuas and other refugees) gravitating towards the saffron camp.