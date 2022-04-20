Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed BJP by saying that it doesn't give a ticket to Muslims during elections. "But they (Muslims) are being used to topple the government," he added. He also alleged that BJP uses all the machineries like Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, CBI etc for its benefits.—ANI
States & UTs
BJP doesn't give ticket to Muslims, uses them to topple govt: Ashok Gehlot
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023