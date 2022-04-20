BJP Did Not Keep Promise Of Constructing Ram Temple: Hardik Patel

Ayodhya: Attacking the BJP on the Ram temple issue, National president of the Kisan Kranti Morcha and Gujarat leader Hardik Patel on Saturday here said that the party had not kept the promise of constructing the temple in the city.

While talking to the media on his way to Kushinagar, the leader here said that the BJP had deceived the people.

"They had promised to construct a temple but the promise wasn't kept. Now, the public will teach them a lesson in the upcoming General elections, he said."

He added that the Ram temple in Ayodhya had been unlocked by the then Congress government led by Rajiv Gandhi whereas the BJP government was consistently leading the people astray by giving them the reference of the Supreme Court. Talking about other issues of the country, the Gujarat leader said that the youth of the country desperately needs employment.

"The BJP government at the Centre is doing nothing to solve the woes of the farmers. There is a need to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission," the leader added.

Expressing concern over rising crimes in Uttar Pradesh, he said that the state government had proved to be unsuccessful, adding that all religions should get equal representation.

Talking about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Patel said that he had termed Lord Hanuman a 'Dalit,' adding that a minister in his government had termed the deity an 'Adivasi,' while his MLAs were saying that he was a Muslim.

"Even the God is not being spared to take attention away from the development issues."

"Earlier people used to say that wherever Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting, the party will face defeats there. The situation has changed. Now, wherever Mr Yogi will address a public meeting, the BJP will incur losses there," Mr Patel averred. He further added that he will be a part of a grand 'Maha Panchayat' of farmers, slated to take place on February 3 in Ayodhya. UNI