BJP Denies Civic Polls Ticket To Kovind's Family Members

Kanpur: In an apparent firm message to party leaders, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) declined to entertain requests from members of President Ram Nath Kovind's family for ticket to contest in local urban body polls.

The denial of ticket has led to resentment among the members of nation's first family. According to reports, Deepa Kovind and Vidyawati had sought BJP ticket to run for the post of Jhinjhak Nagar panchayat chairperson in Kanpur (Rural). While Deepa is wife of Kovind's nephew Pankaj, Vidyawati is the president's sister-in-law. The BJP leadership, however, ignored both of them and decided to field Sarojini Devi Kori. Though Vidyawati did not reveal her future course of action, Deepa told reporters that she would contest the elections as an Independent. "I will file my nomination as Independent," she said.

Elections in Kanpur (Rural) will be held in the third and last phase of polls where the nomination deadline is November 10. Senior BJP leaders said selection of Sarojini was made on merit and keeping in mind her contribution to the party. UNI