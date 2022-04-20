BJP demands measures to control population, warns Rajya Sabha that high growth rate could outpace development

New Delhi: A demand for measures to control the burgeoning population in the country was made in the Rajya Sabha on Monday with ruling BJP members stating that development work will be outpaced by such a high rate of growth.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Ashok Bajpai (BJP) said India will by 2022 overtake China to be the world's most populous country in the world, and by 2050 would house 1.66 billion people. "Some steps need to be taken to control the population," he said. He also said that population growth will outpace development work.

Supporting the issue, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (BJP) said India's population has increased from 36 crores at the time of Independence, to an estimated 135 crores now. It is increasing at the rate of 2 crore people per annum. India has just 2.4 per cent of total landmass on earth but 17.5 per cent of the world population, he said. He said children were being born in the name of 'Bhagwan' and 'Allah'."

Javed Ali Khan (SP) raised the issue of several institutions, which were created for education and financing needs of minorities, lying almost defunct in absence of timely appointments. He said the Maulana Azad Educational Foundation has no director for three years and an appointment was made only six months ago he said. Khan added that there was no chairman of the National Minority Development Financial Corporation for a similar period, and a head was one appointed three months ago. No appointment has been made at the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities since it submitted a report two years ago, he said. Noting that the National Commission for Minority Institutions does not have a chairman or member for the past four years, he said the functioning of the institution which gives recognition to a minority institution is paralysed, with over 7,000 applications pending.