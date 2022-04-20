BJP demands CBI probe into phone tapping allegations

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the phone tapping allegations.

The BJP came down heavily on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government after his government replied to a question in the state Assembly that it taps phones in the interest of public safety and order

The reactions came after the state government replied to a question asked by BJP MLA Kalicharan in the state Assembly last year, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said.

BJP MLA had asked, "Is it true that phone tapping cases have come up in the last days? If yes, under which law and by whose orders?"

"The questions (over the phone-tapping issue) were raised in August last year & the response has come now. It is a serious matter. Chief Minister must take responsibility and resign on moral grounds. CBI should investigate this issue now," Poonia added.

Though the reply did not say it tapped phones of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and supporters of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot after a rebellion in the Congress last year, the BJP demanded a CBI probe into it.

A controversy over phone tapping had erupted last year after audio clips purportedly having a telephonic conversation between Union minister Gajendra Singh and Congress leaders surfaced. (ANI)