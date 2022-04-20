BJP Delegation Meets Finance Commission, Seeks More Grant For Rural Infrastructure

Lucknow: A delegation of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party met the members of the 15th Finance Commission and sought more grants for the state to improve rural infrastructure including setting up of cowsheds in the gram sabha, here on Monday.

The delegation led by party's vice-president JPS Rathore had a detailed discussion with the Finance Commission about how to make India USD 5 trillion economy with Uttar Pradesh contributing almost USD 1 trillion in this. "Uttar Pradesh has effectively followed the guidelines of the FRBM Act for which the CII appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for controlling deficit. Those states which are able to keep their fiscal deficit under the specified guidelines of FRBM Act should get incentives," the BJP delegation said.

The leaders also sought money for improving infrastructure around village, improving rural drainage system, improving soil culture. It also asked for more funds for building roads in those villages which lies at the cusp of the cities. The BJP also sought funds for developing cow progeny and building cow sheds to keep the stray cattle.

"Uttar Pradesh has gone for afforestation in a big way. This year 22 crore saplings have been planted and next year the target is 25 crore. Protecting these trees is a big challenge. The state should get additional fund for maintenance and protection of these trees," the delegation said. The BJP also sought funds for improving sewerage system in Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Palioka and Nagar Nigam and sought money for construction of mini secretariat in villages. It also sought finds for improving infrastructure at religious places. UNI