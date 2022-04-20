BJP Delays UP CM's Selection: Legislature Party Meet Expected Next Week

Lucknow: The heartbeat among the newly-elected MLAs of Uttar Pradesh BJP is still growing, with party's delaying attitude to elect the new Legislature Party Leader and the Chief Minister, for the most populated state of the country. Even after the passage of six days, BJP high command was yet to decide on the name of the CM and now, it has been said that it would be delayed till next week. Sources in the party said that till March 20, all MPs are busy in Parliament due to the whip issued by the party for the passage of the budget. "We are expecting that the legislature party meeting would be convened either on the evening of March 20 or March 21 morning to elect the new leader," a senior leader said here today, while adding that by that time, the high command would close down to any individual of the party for the CM's post. Though there are several leaders in the run for the CM post, but sources said "surprise waits for the people and the party on the name of the CM, much like the results surprised the state and the political parties." Names of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with several other senior leaders and first time winners in the Assembly polls, are reported to be in the run for the coveted post. UNI