BJP defends Amitabh's association with second anniversary programme

New Delhi:�BJP today came out in strong defence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan for his association with an event to mark the second anniversary of Modi government despite a probe against him after his name appeared in Panama papers expose. A host of BJP leaders, including Union Ministers said the probe against Bachchan has nothing to do with the event linked with a social issue of protecting the girl child which the megastar will attend on May 28 and attacked Congress for its "mental disability" in raising a row over it. BJP leader and Union Law Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said the probe into Bachchan's name cropping up in Panama Papers will have no affect if he attends the event to mark two years of Narendra Modi government on Saturday. "See, practically, participation of Amitabh Bachchan and the investigation with regards to Panama Papers, certainly, it will not have any connectivity. Investigation will be done by an independent agency, they will take care of things."Even today, we have seen so many cases against politicians. Agencies do their duty independently. There is no harm," he said when asked about Congress' charge that the actor's presence will not 'go down well' with probe agencies.Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said the megastar is only hosting a programme and he is not yet proven guilty by any court. "You may have questions, but has he been labelled guilty for that. His name has come. Let the court of law take action. If somebody is hosting a programme for celebrating our two years and he is not a criminal, he is a respected person of society. If his name has come, let the court of law take action," he said. BJP Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said the superstar has done a lot of good in films and people love him more than Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, but this should not be a reason for Congress to be "jealous about". BJP Secretary Shrikant Sharma said the row created by Congress "only reflects its mental disability" as its own leaders are embroiled in corruption and are out on bail. Party MP Paresh Rawal said the Congress is "issue-less" and is thus creating an issue and dubbed it a "bogus issue" like the row created over the return of awards by writers and litterateurs in the wake of Dadri lynching incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues are expected to attend the event 'Zara Muskura Do' (Smile Please) at India Gate to be hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on May 28 to mark the second anniversary of the NDA government.