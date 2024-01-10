BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders for Declining Ram Temple Invite, Likens Move to Ravana's Actions in Treta Yug

BJP slams Congress leaders' refusal to attend the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, citing political agendas, while drawing parallels to historic allegories. Congress alleges BJP-RSS politicizing the sacred event.

New Delhi: The BJP launched a scathing critique against the Congress as its prominent leaders—Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury—declined invitations to the forthcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Comparing their actions to Ravana's in the Treta Yug, the BJP accused the Congress of losing sight of tradition and reverence.



In response, the Congress clarified their refusal, attributing it to the BJP and RSS politicizing the event for electoral gains. Nalin Kohli, BJP's national spokesperson, emphasized the historical reluctance of the Congress in facilitating the temple's construction, highlighting the UPA government's stance before the Supreme Court and their lack of support for an early resolution.



Kohli dismissed the Congress' allegations, labeling them as mere excuses and emphasized that their absence contradicts the spirit of the occasion. He stated that if the Congress truly valued Lord Ram, they would join in the nationwide celebration in Ayodhya.



Joining the criticism, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari condemned the Congress leaders' decision, suggesting they would regret missing the ceremony. Drawing a parallel to Ravana's downfall in the Treta Yug, Tiwari expressed surprise at the temple trust's invitation to those who previously opposed the temple's construction.



Addressing opposition claims that the BJP is leveraging the event for electoral purposes, Tiwari retorted, inviting them to employ Lord Ram's name for their own political advantage, jokingly suggesting they sing devotional songs in Hindi or Italian.



The BJP's reproach highlights the widening ideological rift over the Ram temple inauguration, casting shadows on the significance of the event amidst political debates.

