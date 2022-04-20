BJP Created Atmosphere For Development In UP: Yogi

Moradabad/Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that atmosphere for development has been created in the state after improvement in law and order situation.

Addressing election gathering at Ramleela grounds Moradabad, Mr Adityanath said rule of the law prevails in the state after the BJP came to power.

He said due to better law and order situation in UP, big business houses were interested for investment in state. The UP CM said government recruitment in previous government was biased and money minting was the motive behind it but 'our government will provide about 4 lakh jobs without any discrimination '. Highlighting the achievements of BJP government in the state, he said in just eight months tenure of his government, illegal slaughter houses were closed and action was taken against land mafias. Campaigning for BJP candidate at Gandhi Park in Saharanpur, he said during the previous regimes of Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, life in urban areas was like hell, but the BJP government is developing the cities on modern lines.

The CM said illegal encroachments along the roads will be cleared without affecting the small traders and rehabilitation schemes will benefit them. He said that his government was committed to developing the state without any discrimination. Mr Adityanath said the BJP government has provided electricity and other basic facilities without any discrimination. UNI