BJP-CPI (M) clash in Tripura, many injured

Agartala: At least 20 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) workers were injured on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attacked them when the Left party was organising a commemorative meeting in Western Tripura in memory of the 30 martyred farmers, Left party leaders claimed.

The ruling BJP rejecting the accusations said that the opposition CPI (M) leaders and workers are trying to create violent activities, which they did in Tripura when the Left parties were in power for 25 years.

The BJP claimed their eight partymen were injured in CPI (M) workers' attack on Sunday.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Tripura state unit Secretary Pabitra Kar said that around 20 CPI (M) and AIKS workers were injured when a commemorative meeting was going on at Khayerpur, near Agartala, to express solidarity towards the death of 30 martyred farmers in different parts of the country.

Kar, who is also the Secretary of the CPI (M) west Tripura district committee, said that the BJP workers also damaged two vehicles and 10 two-wheelers, parked near the venue of the meeting that was organised as part of the country wide programme.

He said that two critically injured partymen have been shifted to a Kolkata hospital and the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala.

Three Journalists were also injured when they are covering the event.

"We have informed the senior police officials including Additional Director General (Law and Order) Rajiv Singh to take action against the BJP hooligans. Police are also helpless as the BJP government did not allow the police to act as per the law," the Left leader said.

The CPI (M) on Sunday night in a statement said that after attacking the meeting in the day time, the BJP hoodlums set on fire two houses and attacked another 10 houses belonging to CPI (M).

BJP Spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee claimed that the CPI (M) workers first attacked the BJP workers injuring eight partymen and damaged several two-wheelers.

"The CPI (M) has stored huge arms and ammunition before the Sunday's meeting and we have asked the police to take immediate actions against those who found guilty," the BJP spokesman told the media.

