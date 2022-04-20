BJP Councilor, Husband Arrested for Assaulting Nagar Nigam Mathura Employee

ABJP councilor of the Nagar Nigam Mathura and her husband were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting an employee of the corporation here, police said.

Councilor of Ward No 24 Deepika Rani and her husband Pushpendra were evading arrest since July 17, police said, adding the couple was arrested from the Goverdhan Parikrama Marg in the afternoon.

According to an FIR lodged on the complaint of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Raj Kumar Mittal, Rani and her husband assaulted Hoshiyar Singh, stenographer of Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Mander. The incident took place during a board meeting on July 17 after Rani had an altercation with Mander, police said.

"The state government has been apprised of her (Rani's) conduct in the meeting. A request has also been made to cancel her candidature as member of Nagar Nigam," Mandher said.

